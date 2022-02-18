Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 18.18% in cross border deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alkeon Capital, Alven Capital Partners, DST Global, Eurazeo, Exor Seeds, Gaingels, Guillaume Pousaz, Insight Partners, KKRInc, TCV VII, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures’ $548.83m venture financing of Qonto, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

Related

A total of 36 financial services industry cross border deals worth $2bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 44 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 20 transactions, representing a 55.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with ten deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 27.8% and 16.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $987.45m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $735.09m and $230.73m, respectively.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 59.03% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $1.15bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital,Alven Capital Partners,DST Global,Eurazeo,Exor Seeds,Gaingels,Guillaume Pousaz,Insight Partners,KKRInc,TCV VII,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto

2) The $200m private equity deal with SCOR by Alecta

3) Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures $190m venture financing deal with Accelerant Holdings

4) The $114.11m venture financing of Spendesk by eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management

5) Mission Engine and Temasek International $100m venture financing deal with Global Processing Services(GPS)