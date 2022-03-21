Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 15.91% in cross border deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners’ $1.4bn private equity deal with FNZ UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 37 financial services industry cross border deals worth $3.7bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 44 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 19 transactions, representing a 51.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 14 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 37.8% and 10.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $1.57bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $1.12bn and $1.02bn, respectively.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 80.8% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $3bn, against the overall value of $3.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners $1.4bn private equity deal with FNZ UK

2) The $497m venture financing of Scalapay by Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management

3) Assicurazioni Generali $486.62m acquisition deal with LA MEDICALE DE FRANCE

4) The $385.6m acquisition of Pollen Street Capital by Honeycomb Investments

5) Allianz $226.38m acquisition deal for 72% stake with European Reliance General Insurance Co