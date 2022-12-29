Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 13.98% in deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 80 financial services industry deals worth $3.1bn were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 93 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 51 transactions, representing a 63.8% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 24 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 30% and 6.3% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $2.97bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $124.05m.
Europe financial services industry deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services deals accounted for 93.8% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.9bn, against the overall value of $3.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction deal with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners
2) The $130.71m acquisition of 49% stake in LionRock Capital Partners QiLe by Viva China Consumables
3) PayPoint’s $94.35m acquisition deal with Appreciate Group
4) The $28.69m acquisition of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank by Sparebankstiftelsen SR-Bank
5) Abrdn, BitRock Capital, Blockchain Coinvestors, CE Innovation Capital, Keiretsu Capital, Lingfeng Capital, Mathrix, SGH CAPITAL and Tezos Foundation’s $28.5m venture financing deal with Archax