Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 12.16% in cross border deal activity in Q2 2022

Led by $746.74m acquisition of Tysers Insurance Brokers, Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 12.16% in cross border deal activity during Q2 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 112 cross border deals worth $4.6bn were announced for the region during Q2 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 127.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q2 2022 with 47 deals, representing a 42% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 45 deals, followed by private equity deals with 20 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.2% and 17.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $1.93bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.77bn and $858.6m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for a 60.2% share of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $2.74bn, against the overall value of $4.6bn recorded for the quarter.

1) AUB Group $746.74m acquisition deal with Tysers Insurance Brokers

2) The $700m acquisition of BNY Alcentra Group by Franklin Resources

3) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

4) The $406.26m private equity deal for 5.42% stake in Euroclear Holding by Groupe Caisse des Depots et Consignations

5) Accel,Creandum Advisor,Founders Fund,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Project A Services GmbHKG,Sequoia Capital US,TCV and Thrive Capital $267.52m venture financing deal with Trade Republic Bank

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

