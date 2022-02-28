Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 10.87% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alkeon Capital, Alven Capital Partners, DST Global, Eurazeo, Exor Seeds, Gaingels, Guillaume Pousaz, Insight Partners, KKRInc, TCV VII, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures’ $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 82 financial services industry deals worth $4.9bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 92 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 51 transactions, representing a 62.2% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 21 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 25.6% and 12.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $2.84bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $1.26bn and $802.21m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 23.9% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $1.17bn, against the overall value of $4.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital,Alven Capital Partners,DST Global,Eurazeo,Exor Seeds,Gaingels,Guillaume Pousaz,Insight Partners,KKRInc,TCV VII,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto

2) The $200m private equity deal with SCOR by Alecta

3) Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures $190m venture financing deal with Accelerant Holdings

4) The $120m private equity of Descartes Underwriting by BlackFin Capital Partners,Cathay Innovation ,Eurazeo,Highland Europe (UK),Mundi Ventures,Seaya Ventures and Serena Capital

5) eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management $114.11m venture financing deal with Spendesk