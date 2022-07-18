Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 35.48% in cross border deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Marvel Bonus’ $149.78m acquisition of Mason Group Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 20 financial services industry cross border deals worth $429.1m were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 31 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2022 with 13 transactions, representing a 65% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with seven deals capturing a 35% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $279.28m, followed by M&A deals totalled $149.78m.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry cross border deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 85.9% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $368.55m, against the overall value of $429.1m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Marvel Bonus $149.78m acquisition deal with Mason Group Holdings

2) The $80m venture financing of OnEMi Technology Solutions by Brunei Investment Agency,Endiya Partners,Sistema Asia Capital,VentureEast,Vertex Growth Fund and Vertex VenturesAsia & India

3) Citystate Group,Luminor Capital Pte.,Paradise Group and PhillipCapital $53.77m venture financing deal with Capital C

4) The $45m venture financing of Rainforest Life by Canopy,Hill Ventures,Insignia Ventures Partners and January Capital

5) B Capital Group,Bank of Ayudhya Public,Coinbase Global,Krungsri Finnovate,MindWorks Capital Concept Capital,Moonalpha Financial Serviced,TNB Aura and V Ventures $40m venture financing deal with Zipmex

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.