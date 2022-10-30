Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 32.35% in cross border deal activity during September 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Credit Suisse Group’s $160m acquisition of 49% stake in Credit Suisse Securities (China), according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 financial services industry cross border deals worth $461.7m were announced for the region in September 2022, against the 12-month average of 34 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in September 2022 with 14 transactions, representing a 60.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 34.8% and 4.4% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $218.09m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $160m and $83.59m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry cross border deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 95% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $438.59m, against the overall value of $461.7m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Credit Suisse Group’s $160m acquisition deal for 49% stake in Credit Suisse Securities (China)

2) The $126m venture financing of Carrot General Insurance by Affirma Capital, Altos Ventures, Hanwha Group and STIC Investments

3) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s $83.59m private equity deal for 10% stake in Aditya Birla Health InsuranceLimited

4) The $58m venture financing of DotPe by Info Edge Ventures, Naya Capital Management, PayU and Temasek Holdings (Private)

5) AC Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and Skystar Capital’s $11m venture financing deal with PT Rekeningku Dotcom Indonesia

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

