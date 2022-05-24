Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 22.86% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by ACA Investments Pte.’s $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 54 financial services industry deals worth $2.3bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 70 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 31 transactions, representing a 57.4% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 19 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 35.2% and 7.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $1.24bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $669.84m and $397.12m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 57% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $1.31bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer

2) The $333.91m acquisition of 7.9% stake in Tianfeng Securities by Hubei Hongtai Group

3) EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m acquisition deal with Voyager Innovations

4) The $200m venture financing of Coins.ph by Wei Zhou

5) PT Finaccel Teknologi Indonesia $200m acquisition deal with PT Bank Bisnis Internasional

