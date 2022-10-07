Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 22.79% in cross border deal activity in Q2 2022

Led by GIC,Insight Venture Management and Smash Capital $690m private equity deal with Coda Payments, Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 22.79% in cross border deal activity during Q2 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

A total of 72 cross border deals worth $4.2bn were announced for the region during Q2 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 93.25 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q2 2022 with 44 deals, representing a 61.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 21 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 29.2% and 9.7% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $1.81bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $1.68bn and $684.73m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry cross border deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for a 52.05% share of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $2.18bn, against the overall value of $4.2bn recorded for the quarter.

1) GIC,Insight Venture Management and Smash Capital $690m private equity deal with Coda Payments

2) The $597.6m private equity of IDFC AMC TrusteeLimited and IDFC Asset ManagementLimited by Bandhan Financial,Infinity Partners,Lathe Investment Pte and Tangerine Investments

3) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer

4) The $300m venture financing of Xendit by Accel,Amasia,Coatue,EV Growth ,Goat Capital,Insight Partners,Intudo Ventures,Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global Management

5) Kasikorn Vision $219.38m acquisition of 67.5% stake in PT Bank Maspion Indonesia

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.