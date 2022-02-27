Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 21.74% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by China Reform Capital’s $1.73bn acquisition of Huarong Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
-
Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 54 financial services industry deals worth $4.3bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 69 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 30 transactions, representing a 55.6% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 20 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 37.04% and 7.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $3.13bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $620.68m and $582.65m, respectively.
Asia-Pacific financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services deals accounted for 82.03% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) China Reform Capital $1.73bn acquisition deal for 72% stake in Huarong Securities
2) The $903.58m acquisition of 13.9% stake in China Asset Management by IGM Financial
3) CVC Capital Partners Asia Fund V $618.88m private equity deal with Affin Hwang Asset Management
4) The $200m venture financing of FWD Group Management by Huatai Securities and ORIX
5) Benefit Master $100m acquisition deal with Kar Info International Property