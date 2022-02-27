Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 21.74% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by China Reform Capital’s $1.73bn acquisition of Huarong Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



Related

A total of 54 financial services industry deals worth $4.3bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 69 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 30 transactions, representing a 55.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 20 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 37.04% and 7.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $3.13bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $620.68m and $582.65m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five financial services deals accounted for 82.03% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Reform Capital $1.73bn acquisition deal for 72% stake in Huarong Securities

2) The $903.58m acquisition of 13.9% stake in China Asset Management by IGM Financial

3) CVC Capital Partners Asia Fund V $618.88m private equity deal with Affin Hwang Asset Management

4) The $200m venture financing of FWD Group Management by Huatai Securities and ORIX

5) Benefit Master $100m acquisition deal with Kar Info International Property