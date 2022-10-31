Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 17.11% in deal activity during September 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Quam Tonghai’s $244.26m acquisition of 66.1% stake in China Tonghai International Financial, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 63 financial services industry deals worth $1.2bn were announced for the region in September 2022, against the 12-month average of 76 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in September 2022 with 34 transactions, representing a 54% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 41.3% and 4.8% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $708.52m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $387.1m and $90.09m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 65.6% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $777.31m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Quam Tonghai’s $244.26m acquisition deal for 66.1% stake in China Tonghai International Financial

2) The $163.46m asset transaction of China Universal Leasing by Industrial Assets Management

3) Credit Suisse Group’s $160m acquisition deal for 49% stake in Credit Suisse Securities (China)

4) The $126m venture financing of Carrot General Insurance by Affirma Capital, Altos Ventures, Hanwha Group and STIC Investments

5) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s $83.59m private equity deal for 10% stake in Aditya Birla Health InsuranceLimited

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.