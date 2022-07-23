Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry saw a drop of 15.94% in deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Liberty Insurance’s $519.69m acquisition of AmGeneral Insurance, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 58 financial services industry deals worth $1.6bn were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 69 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in June 2022 with 29 transactions, representing a 50% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 44.8% and 5.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s financial services industry with $1.24bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $311.12m and $5.04m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 62.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $976.88m, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Liberty Insurance $519.69m acquisition deal with AmGeneral Insurance

2) The $154.74m acquisition of 99.1% stake in Capital Nomura Securities by Bank of Ayudhya Public

3) Marvel Bonus $149.78m acquisition deal with Mason Group Holdings

4) The $80m venture financing deal with OnEMi Technology Solutions by Brunei Investment Agency,Endiya Partners,Sistema Asia Capital,VentureEast,Vertex Growth Fund and Vertex VenturesAsia & India

5) Company B (Aust) $72.67m acquisition deal for 49% stake with Aoyuan Property Group (Australia)

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

