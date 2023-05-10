The global banking & payments industry experienced a 275% rise in company filings mentions of cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Coinbase Global with 11% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 858 banking & payments company filings. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity in Banking – Thematic Research market report provides a detailed understanding on how Cybersecurity impacts the value chain in the Banking & Payments sector, and the leading Cybersecurity adopters and vendors in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, cybersecurity was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of internet of things and governance, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, Coinbase Global had the greatest increase in references for cybersecurity in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 63 cybersecurity-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. KBC Group’s mentions of cybersecurity rose by 5100% to 52 and ING Group’s by 5000% to 51 and JPMorgan Chase & Co’s by 700% to 49 and Regions Financial’s by 200% to 43.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cybersecurity in Q1 2023 was 84.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cybersecurity in Banking - Thematic Research,