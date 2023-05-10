The global banking & payments industry experienced a 129% rise in company filings mentions of corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by CaixaBank with 51% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,210 banking & payments company filings. Corporate Governance is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Banking & Payments industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) in Payments – Thematic Intelligence report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, corporate governance was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of environment and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, CaixaBank had the greatest increase in references for corporate governance in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 951 corporate governance-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 18900% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. HSBC’s mentions of corporate governance rose by 7900% to 802 and Barclays’s by 78900% to 790 and EQT’s by 2700% to 365 and Danske Bank’s by 1300% to 332.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for corporate governance in Q1 2023 was 97.

