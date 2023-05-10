The global banking & payments industry experienced a 105% rise in company filings mentions of cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Nasdaq with 11% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 428 banking & payments company filings. GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Predictions in 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report offers more insights into the impact of cloud and other key themes such as Artificial Intelligence, Conversational Platforms, and Cybersecurity on the banking and payments industry. Buy the report here.

Notably, cloud was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of artificial intelligence and robotics, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, Nasdaq had the greatest increase in references for cloud in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 34 cloud-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 300% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. TransUnion’s mentions of cloud rose by 200% to 23 and CME Group’s by 300% to 22 and Deutsche Bank’s by 900% to 21 and S&P Global’s by 500% to 13.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cloud in Q1 2023 was 78.

