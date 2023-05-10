The global banking & payments industry experienced a 127% rise in company filings mentions of artificial intelligence in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by International Holding with 15% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 378 banking & payments company filings. GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Predictions in 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report offers more insights into the impact of artificial intelligence and other key themes such as Cloud, Conversational Platforms, and Cybersecurity on the banking and payments industry. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of robotics and Covid-19, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, International Holding had the greatest increase in references for artificial intelligence in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 20 artificial intelligence-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 1900% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. S&P Global’s mentions of artificial intelligence rose by 300% to 17 and CaixaBank’s by 1300% to 14 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s by 200% to 14 and PayPal’s by 300% to 14.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for artificial intelligence in Q1 2023 was 92.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Banking and Payments Predictions in 2023 – Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.