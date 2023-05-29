Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that online payments accounted for 9 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $326.6m. The $295.3m majority acquisition of S.L.U. and Paycomet by Nexi was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. An overview of the impact of instant payment technology on the payments industry is included in GlobalData’s Instant Payments Market Analysis report along with information on key countries and companies in the sector and instant payment-associated risks and solutions. Buy the report here.

In value terms, online payments-related deal activity increased by 55% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $211.4m and rose by 2780% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 10% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 80% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Barclays; Boston Consulting Group; Jefferies Financial Group with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Instant Payments Market Analysis, Key Trends, Strategies, and Future Implications, 2022 buy the report here.