Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that mobile payments accounted for 8 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $957.4m. The $899.2m acquisition of Isracard by Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mobile Payments – Thematic Research report explains the impact of mobile payments on the broader payments sector by identifying key trends such as open banking, the leading companies and providing a comprehensive market overview for mobile payments. Buy the report here.

In value terms, mobile payments-related deal activity increased by 7208% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $13.1m and rose by 10706% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 14% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Erdinast, Ben Nathan & Co. Advocates; Mattos Filho Veiga Filho Marrey Jr. e Quiroga; Norton Rose Fulbright with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

