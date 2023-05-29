Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that mobile payments accounted for 8 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $957.4m. The $899.2m acquisition of Isracard by Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mobile Payments – Thematic Research report explains the impact of mobile payments on the broader payments sector by identifying key trends such as open banking, the leading companies and providing a comprehensive market overview for mobile payments. Buy the report here.

In value terms, mobile payments-related deal activity increased by 7208% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $13.1m and rose by 10706% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 14% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Erdinast, Ben Nathan & Co. Advocates; Mattos Filho Veiga Filho Marrey Jr. e Quiroga; Norton Rose Fulbright with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.