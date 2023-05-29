Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that mobile payments accounted for 10 financial services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1bn. The $899.2m acquisition of Isracard by Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mobile Payments – Thematic Research report explains the impact of mobile payments on the broader payments sector by identifying key trends such as open banking, the leading companies and providing a comprehensive market overview for mobile payments. Buy the report here.

In value terms, mobile payments-related deal activity increased by 1618% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $58.2m and rose by 11505% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 17% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 43% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Erdinast, Ben Nathan & Co. Advocates; Mattos Filho Veiga Filho Marrey Jr. e Quiroga; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Mobile Payments - Thematic Research