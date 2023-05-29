Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that ecommerce accounted for 6 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $5.5m. The $3.2m acquisition of Click2Sell by Nomu Pay was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

In value terms, ecommerce-related deal activity decreased by 97% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $200m and fell by 99% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 14% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% higher than in Q1 2022.

