Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that ecommerce accounted for 6 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $5.5m. The $3.2m acquisition of Click2Sell by Nomu Pay was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, ecommerce-related deal activity decreased by 97% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $200m and fell by 99% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 14% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% higher than in Q1 2022.



This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.