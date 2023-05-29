Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that ecommerce accounted for 13 financial services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $59.9m. The $30m acquisition of Nest Egg Investments by GoLogiq was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Business to Consumer (B2C) eCommerce Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global B2C eCommerce market, segmentation and forecast by payment methods and region, and the current competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

In value terms, ecommerce-related deal activity decreased by 81% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $316.6m and fell by 92% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 8% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 63% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Arthur Cox; Brown Kiely; Fasken Martineau DuMoulin with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

