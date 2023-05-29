Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that digital banking accounted for 11 financial services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $2.5bn. The $167.8m acquisition of Linkbancorp and Partners Bancorp by was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Digital Banking Trend Analysis report provides an overview of the current state of play among digital-only banks across the world. It analyses the business models of 11 digital-only providers based on their successes, failures, strengths, weaknesses, and future prospects. Buy the report here.

In value terms, digital banking-related deal activity decreased by 77% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $10.8bn and rose by 61% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 15% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 450% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Bank of America; BNP Paribas; Lazard with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Luse Gorman, PC; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Sidley Austin with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Digital Banking Trend Analysis buy the report here.