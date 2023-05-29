Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that digital banking accounted for 11 financial services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $2.5bn. The $167.8m acquisition of Linkbancorp and Partners Bancorp by was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Digital Banking Trend Analysis report provides an overview of the current state of play among digital-only banks across the world. It analyses the business models of 11 digital-only providers based on their successes, failures, strengths, weaknesses, and future prospects. Buy the report here.

In value terms, digital banking-related deal activity decreased by 77% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $10.8bn and rose by 61% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 15% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 450% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Bank of America; BNP Paribas; Lazard with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Luse Gorman, PC; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Sidley Austin with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.