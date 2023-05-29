Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cryptocurrencies accounted for 6 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1.5bn. The $1.5bn acquisition of Genesis Global Trading by KaJ Labs was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Predictions in 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of blockchain and other key themes such as AI, conversational platforms, and cloud on the banking and payments industry. Buy the report here.

In value terms, cryptocurrencies-related deal activity increased by 650% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $200m and rose by 1360% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 50% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 33% lower than in Q1 2022.

