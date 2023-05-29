Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that blockchain accounted for 7 payments deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1.5bn. The $1.5bn acquisition of Genesis Global Trading by KaJ Labs was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 report offers insights on application of blockchain in banking and other key sectors. It provides forward-looking analysis of the market including market sizing up to 2026, segmentation by application, potential growth opportunities, and competitive profi Buy the report here.

In value terms, blockchain-related deal activity increased by 650% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $200m and rose by 1360% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 40% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 30% lower than in Q1 2022.

