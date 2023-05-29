Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that blockchain accounted for 11 financial services deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1.5bn. The $1.5bn acquisition of Genesis Global Trading by KaJ Labs was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 report offers insights on application of blockchain in banking and other key sectors. It provides forward-looking analysis of the market including market sizing up to 2026, segmentation by application, potential growth opportunities, and competitive profi Buy the report here.

In value terms, blockchain-related deal activity increased by 599% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $214.7m and rose by 463% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 42% lower than in Q1 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 buy the report here.