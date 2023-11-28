Whistleblowing: a vital cog in good corporate governance image credit: shutterstock

Financial crime can bleed companies dry from the inside, often without a whisper of the havoc until it’s too late. Whistleblower programmes serve as an antidote, a means to voice the unvoiced, and the key to unlocking a hidden world of corporate misconduct. From spectacular implosions of once-storied corporations to silent corrections of accounts, these programs carry the weight of guardianship against wrongdoing.

Lessons from Wirecard scandal

The Wirecard scandal is a prime example of an instance where whistleblower insights were initially overlooked, with catastrophic consequences. Market participants looking at the German payment processor noticed discrepancies in the books and raised the alarm. Yet, it was years before these red flags resulted in action. In 2020, the company admitted that €1.9bn, supposed to be in trustee accounts, likely did not exist. By then, Wirecard’s meteoric rise had turned to a headlong crash, culminating in insolvency and arrest warrants for its executives. The cost to investors was monumental, and the damage to trust in financial oversight was even greater.

However, whistleblower interventions often lead to significant long-term financial benefits, as evidenced by their impact on share prices. A compelling example is Bank of America’s experience in 2013. An executive’s decision to blow the whistle on the bank’s fraudulent mortgage practices led to a $16.65bn lawsuit settlement, the largest of its kind at that time. This act of courage was pivotal in preventing further financial losses and played a crucial role in restoring the bank’s integrity. As a result, Bank of America’s share price, which reflected investor confidence, has since doubled, underscoring the tangible value of effective whistleblower systems.

This positive financial outcome starkly contrasts companies that have failed to act on whistleblower warnings. For instance, Wirecard’s share price eventually plummeted to near zero from around €100 within hours following its accounting scandal, a direct consequence of ignoring whistleblower alerts. The contrast between Bank of America and Wirecard illustrates whistleblowing’s profound impact on a company’s financial health and market valuation. In Bank of America’s case, an effective response to whistleblowing salvaged the bank’s reputation and translated into significant shareholder value, demonstrating the power of whistleblowing interventions in bolstering ethical standards and financial performance.

Whistleblower programmes: vital cog in corporate governance

These cases are cautionary tales of how whistleblower programmes, when taken seriously, can become a vital cog in the machinery of corporate governance. The Wirecard scandal shows us the perils of inaction, while the Bank of America example demonstrates the potent potential of whistleblower programmes to correct course and restore integrity.

Yet, whistleblowing is not without its challenges. Whistleblowers often face retaliation, ranging from career setbacks to legal battles. As such, the efficacy of these programs depends not just on their existence but on their execution – the ease with which concerns can be raised, the confidentiality offered to those who come forward, and the assurance of a thorough and unbiased investigation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Whistleblower programmes are far more than compliance checkboxes. They reflect an organisation’s commitment to governance, transparency and ethical operation. As seen in the instances of Wirecard and Bank of America, these programmes can be the difference between public scandal and private correction. Business leaders must prioritise creating an environment where whistleblowers are protected, valued, and, above all, heard. Only then can the silent keepers safeguard the financial fortress from within.

Pav Gill is founder & CEO, Confide