Three key trends shaping crypto regulation image credit: shutterstock

2023 was a milestone year for crypto, with major jurisdictions such as the EU and UK moving ahead in tightening regulatory frameworks. ‘Crypto regulation’ itself is somewhat of an oxymoron. Although built on the principle of peer-to-peer transfer, the market has gradually moved away from its purist origins as regulators seek greater oversight.

Different jurisdictions are moving at different paces of reform. The EU is leading the charge, passing its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation last summer. The UK has taken a more phased approach and is set to publish a new regulatory regime this year following its consultation period, which ended in February 2024. Progress in the US has been much slower, where the SEC has largely governed through enforcement action and remains locked in horns with the CFTC.

While it remains to be seen exactly what new regulation may look like and how it will be enforced, it’s inevitable that the future of crypto lies within far more regulated and supervised parameters.

As industry players seek to navigate this transition in 2024, here are three key trends set to play a central role in shaping the regulatory landscape:

Crypto firms will seek regulatory expertise

Traditional and decentralised finance is becoming more intertwined, recently highlighted by the Bitcoin ETF approval in the US. As the gap narrows, we can expect increased hiring in crypto firms seeking financial regulation experience to ensure they’re ahead of the compliance.

USDC issuer, Circle, for example, bought in Heath Tarbet, former CFTC Chairman, as Chief Legal Officer last July to take the reins on regulatory affairs.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

As regulators continue to ramp up market pressure, crypto firms are likely to prioritise hiring individuals from traditional finance (TradFi) and regulatory sectors to avoid fines and penalties resulting from non-compliance with new requirements. The aggressive stance taken by regulators against the crypto market underscores the substantial risks involved. For instance, the SEC issued an estimated $5 billion in penalties against crypto firms for a range of offenses between October 2022 and September 2023 alone – including breaches of AML regulations and offering unregistered securities.

To navigate these challenges, crypto companies will increasingly seek expertise in TradFi and legal fields to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory demands.

New technology requires new regulation

Grappling over the definition of cryptocurrencies as ‘securities’ or ‘commodities’ isn’t sustainable and won’t help make the crypto market safer in the long run.

For regulation to be effective in promoting a sustainable future for crypto, regulators themselves will need to understand the complexities of the crypto market and seek rigorous feedback from market participants on any new proposals.

While cryptocurrencies are all part of the same group, they behave differently. This means that regulating the entire ecosystem under a single umbrella framework will only create further friction between regulators and market participants down the road.

Stablecoins and cryptocurrencies, for example, perform different functions within the crypto ecosystem and therefore require different regulatory regimes. Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite being the most popular cryptocurrencies by market cap, have some fundamental differences, with the latter also providing a decentralised platform for creating and implementing smart contracts and DeFi apps (dApps).

It’s not to say that every cryptocurrency requires its own regulation. Rather, any new regulations should be tailored to the unique attributes of the crypto market and consider crypto’s various purposes and use cases.

Electoral uncertainty to slow pace of regulatory reform

2024 will be the biggest year in election history, with countries making up over 60% of the world’s economic output set to hold elections.

With elections comes uncertainty, and in times of uncertainty, the pace of any regulatory or legislative reform slows down.

Take the UK, for example. Prime Minister Sunak has historically positioned the country as “open to business” and has been a vocal crypto and blockchain advocate. His government has been behind major stablecoin provisions such as those in the Financial Services and Markets Act, but with polls suggesting a change at Downing Street, regulators may prefer to delay the publication of any new framework until after the next general election.

The US finds itself in a similar situation. The House Financial Services Committee passed a landmark bill aiming to develop a regulatory framework for crypto in July, but its progress through Congress will likely be slowed as mounting focus is diverted towards the presidential election.

What next?

Regulation will be a force for good in the crypto market, providing greater trust, transparency, and consumer protection. However, it won’t be a panacea.

The implementation of new rules and frameworks is a long process that won’t happen in one ‘big bang’ moment. While 2024 will see this transition continue, we should not expect sweeping reform.

Duncan Ash is Head of Strategy at blockchain protection firm Coincover