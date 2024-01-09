Basel IV is on the horizon image credit: shutterstock

Basel IV represents a fundamental shift in the landscape of banking regulation. This framework is not merely an incremental update but a comprehensive overhaul of banking standards, signalling a new era in risk management and compliance. It underscores the critical role of data in navigating the complex banking environment, challenging banks to redefine their approach to data handling and risk assessment.

The latest iteration of Basel IV is deeply rooted in the aftermath of the recent US financial crisis, where large regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic collapsed. This pivotal event exposed significant vulnerabilities in the global financial system. The crisis highlighted the need for more robust and effective banking regulations, leading to changes to Basel IV to address these shortcomings.

This new regulation introduces a series of transformative changes, designed to fortify bank resilience against future financial downturns. It demands more rigorous methods for evaluating customer credit risk, necessitating banks to adopt sophisticated risk assessment processes for greater accuracy. Alongside this, there’s an increased emphasis on transparency, with banks required to disclose detailed information about risk exposure and capital adequacy, fostering trust and understanding among stakeholders.

These changes present a complex challenge for banks, particularly around data management. Basel IV’s emphasis on data underscores its pivotal role in modern banking regulation. Banks are now required to manage, analyse, and report vast amounts of data with unprecedented accuracy and detail. This shift to a data-centric regulatory approach necessitates a significant transformation in how banks collect, process, and utilise data, making it a central pillar of their compliance strategy.

Implementing modern data architecture

With the deadline for Basel IV compliance just a year away for many banks, implementing a modern data architecture now will be vital to compliance. This paves the way for a more effective, holistic governance model, enabling banks to maintain a cohesive view of their data landscape.

By giving unrestricted access to all relevant data, banks will be able to refine risk models more effectively. Utilising an integrated suite of security and governance technologies, underpinned by metadata, can help to ensure uniformity and consistency across different cloud and on-premise environments.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Moreover, this architecture can help to ensure the adaptability and preservation of data mobility. This flexibility is crucial for banks, not only helping to meet current regulatory demands but preparing banks to swiftly adapt to future changes. This will be key for compliance to other regulations on the horizon, such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Where a modern data architecture can help

Despite the changes both to the regulation and the date on which it’ll be enforced, we know for sure that Basel IV is coming. Having a modern data architecture and a data driven approach will be vital to helping banks navigate the regulatory landscape in the following ways:

Utilising AI to cut complexity

AI technology is particularly useful for smaller banks and challenger banks with limited compliance teams. These tools can efficiently summarise the extensive Basel IV documentation, which spans over 1,800 pages, into key points and requirements. This summary helps banks map these requirements against their current data practices, providing a clear understanding of necessary changes for compliance.

Drawing on new data sources

Traditional credit scoring methods have limitations. Banks now need to incorporate alternative data sources, like late payment histories or social media analytics, into their credit risk assessments. This approach not only enhances the accuracy of assessments but also enables banks to offer services to previously underserved customers, broadening their market reach.

Driving value from data across environments

According to Cloudera‘s research, 66% of banking and financial institutions in EMEA operate within a hybrid cloud model. This model presents challenges in data retrieval and auditability, impacting compliance. Banks must have the right tools in place that enable them to drive value from all their data, regardless of whether it resides in the cloud or on-premise, ensuring timely and accurate compliance reporting.

Refining and continuously testing risk models

With Basel IV’s emphasis on risk assessment, banks must regularly fine-tune their risk models for optimal accuracy. Access to complete data sets, rather than just subsets, is crucial for this continuous refinement and testing, ensuring that the models remain robust and reflective of current risks.

Applying compliance always and everywhere

For banks with multi-geographical operations, enforcing consistent data policies across different territories is challenging. In preparation for Basel IV, it’s essential for banks to ensure compliance policies are applicable to all their data, irrespective of its location or the platforms it resides on. This approach enables consistent compliance that is always-on, and omnipresent across the organisation

Preparing for a data-driven regulatory future

As the banking sector stands on the brink of this regulatory transformation, the importance of a modern data architecture cannot be overstated. Basel IV should be seen as an opportunity for banks to transform their approach to risk and data management. Ultimately, as with most regulations, Basel IV will pave the way for a safer and more resilient banking landscape, which can only be a good thing. Those banks that can underpin compliance with a modern data architecture will be well prepared for compliance. Those that don’t have this data-driven strategy in place will be left playing catch-up.

Joe Rodriguez, Sr is Managing Director of Financial Services at Cloudera