Generative AI can play a critical role in portfolio management by providing market analysis, risk assessment, portfolio optimisation, scenario analysis, and investor communication, to name a few. Credit: Shutterstock.

Beyza Karakoy is an analyst in GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence team. Her expertise lies in the financial services industry and in themes including cybersecurity, AI, metaverse, cloud, robotics, and regulation.

Lara Virrey: What are the most exciting developments in AI for the banking and payments industry today?

Beyza Karakoy: AI offers many use cases in the banking and payments industry making developments in the technology exciting. Conversational platforms have been an important development in AI for banks, as with the shift to digital banking, more customers demand round-the-clock support. Banks are also using AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to offer personalised customer support.

Using machine learning, chatbots can continuously improve their responses to customer inquiries and tailor interactions based on individual customer preferences. This ultimately helps them to improve their customer relationships while streamlining their operations.

The development of computer vision is another area of AI that has benefited the banking and payments industry. Identity management tools that incorporate computer vision technology can enhance robust preventative cybersecurity for banks.

Most recently, Generative AI has been an exciting development for the banking and payments industry. The launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 sparked renewed interest in AI and today generative AI is the fastest-growing AI technology.

Lara Virrey: How can companies in the banking and payments sector benefit from advances in generative AI in particular?

Beyza Karakoy: Generative AI has many applications in the banking and payments industry. These include offering personalised customer experiences, enhancing decision-making capabilities, and enabling efficient process automation. Generative AI can be used to develop virtual assistants that provide personalised customer support. Using large language models (LLMs), these virtual assistants can analyse financial data to provide tailored recommendations aligned with customers’ financial goals and preferences.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Generative AI can also play a critical role in portfolio management using machine learning techniques. It can provide risk assessment, market analysis, and portfolio optimisation.

Lara Virrey: Which barriers to implementation of AI remain in the banking and payments industry, and how could they be overcome?

Beyza Karakoy: Concerns around data privacy and security whilst processing large datasets is one barrier to the implementation of AI in the banking and payments industry. Banks hold some of the most important and sensitive personal data: not just names and addresses but also direct access to financial data, savings, and investments.

They must protect this data from both malicious entities and outright losses. Using AI itself can provide a solution to this. For example, machine learning can identify the normal pattern of behaviour for customers and raise the alarm if there is a deviation from this norm.

Another barrier to the implementation of AI in the banking and payments industry is the weakness of legacy systems, so banks with insufficient infrastructure cannot accommodate new AI technologies. Incompatible legacy IT frameworks need to be addressed and banks should implement intelligent infrastructure that is able to adopt AI.

Lara Virrey: Which companies are the leading adopters of AI technologies in the banking and payments sector?

Beyza Karakoy: AXA, Bank of America, BBVA, DBS, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and Santander are some of the leading adopters of AI technologies in the banking and payments sector.