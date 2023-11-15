PSR report on APP fraud: Monzo and Starling perform poorly image credit: shutterstock.com

Monzo and Starling have fared poorly in keeping scam volumes at bay when compared to their traditional competitors. However, GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey suggests the banks need not be worried about losing high numbers of customers.

According to the APP fraud performance report published by the Payment Systems Regulator, the two banks ranked first and second for the number of fraudulent authorized push payments (APP) were sent per million transactions. In value terms, Starling kept the total losses per million pound of transactions down to just GBP112 ($137.48), while Monzo was in the upper reaches with more than double that amount lost.

GlobalData UK Retail Banking Competitor Benchmarking report

Looking at GlobalData’s UK Retail Banking: Competitor Benchmarking 2023 report, the struggles regarding fraud that Monzo is experiencing are being felt by customers. The data from GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey shows that Monzo customers are the least satisfied with their bank’s fraud protection measures when compared to other large competitors in the UK. With a net satisfaction of 86%, Monzo scored six percentage points below the market average. Despite this, an 86% net satisfaction is still a respectable score for this attribute when compared to banks that are located in other countries.

Monzo and Starling also fell short of their rivals when comparing the reimbursements their customers received after making payments to fraudulent accounts. Monzo and Starling reimbursed just 22% and 37%, respectively, of the value of APP scams reported by victims. In terms of volume, Monzo was the lowest-ranked provider, with full reimbursements being paid to 6% of claims and partially reimbursing 2%.

Looking again at GlobalData’s UK competitor benchmarking report, when it comes to attributes that drive Net Promoter Score, fraud prevention is actually the second-least important to consumers in the UK. Furthermore, when looking at survey data, 69% of Monzo customers who were victims of financial fraud responded that they stayed with the bank even after the fraud event.

Digital banks such as Monzo and Starling are valued by many customers for their easy-to-use apps, through which users can quickly and easily verify transactions. However, this is likely the main reason for customers of these banks being targeted by fraudsters, as fraudulent transactions are verified by users directly and are more likely to be verified than if a traditional transaction monitoring method is used. Furthermore, in the UK, younger people are more vulnerable to fraud attacks, with 43% of fraud victims aged between 18 and 34 years old. This coincides with Monzo’s customer base and could be the reason for such a high volume of fraud, as 84% of its customers fall in the same age range.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Overall, it seems that digital challengers such as Monzo and Starling are putting the responsibility back onto customers when it comes to APP fraud, allowing it to reimburse its customers to a lesser extent than the traditional banks without risking a large loss to its customer base.

Harry Swain is an associate analyst, GlobalData