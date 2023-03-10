Prachi Vazirani is head of commercial marketing at PPRO, with over 13 years of experience in revenue strategy, channel marketing and business incubation.

According to her, women should stand up, be competent and assertive, and never back away from showcasing their skills and achievement to colleagues and superiors.

Vazirani finds inspiration in her day-to-day work and appreciates her family’s support and encouragement. She says the financial services sector has made some progress in promoting gender diversity and inclusion.

Q: What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

A: Women’s day is of great importance to me – it not only celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of women across many fields, but it also serves as a call to action for accelerating gender parity and promoting women’s rights. It’s a chance to influence and inspire women who are just starting their careers. Many female leaders have used this day and the platform it provides to advocate for gender equality and to make a positive impact in the world.

Overall, International Women’s Day is an important day that celebrates the diversity of women’s experiences and serves as a reminder that we each have a role to play in creating a more equitable and just world for all.

Q: What advice would you give to young females looking to build a career in financial services and technology?

Believe in yourself and have confidence in your ability to succeed in your field. Women often face barriers and biases in male-dominated industries like finance and technology, but with self-belief and perseverance, you can overcome them. Be assertive – speak up in meetings and share your ideas and opinions. Many female leaders, including Oprah Winfrey, Sheryl Sandberg, and Angela Merkel, have emphasized the importance of being true to yourself and embracing your unique strengths and qualities.

Demonstrate your value and focus on your skills, knowledge, and contributions to the company. Ensure that your work is of high quality, and be sure to showcase your achievements to your colleagues and superiors. Look for opportunities to take courses or certifications that will enhance your understanding of the industry.

Be persistent – perseverance is key in any career, but especially in industries where women are underrepresented. Keep pushing forward, even in the face of obstacles or setbacks.

Building a successful career in financial services and technology requires a combination of hard work, education, networking, and perseverance. With the right mindset and approach, we can make significant contributions to these industries and pave the way for future generations of women.

Q: How well do you think the financial services sector demonstrates equity within the field of diversity?

The financial services sector has made some progress in promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry, and representation is a first step in making that progress. At PPRO, we are proud that about 42% of our team are women and women also make up 34% of our managers.

It is also worth noting that while the financial services sector in India has traditionally been male-dominated, there has been a significant increase in the number of women leaders in recent years.

For example,Nirmala Sitharaman, the current Finance Minister of India, and the first woman to hold the position, has played a key role in shaping India’s economic policies and has been instrumental in implementing major financial reforms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former Chairperson of the State Bank of India, the largest bank in India, was named one of the world’s most powerful women by Forbes in 2016. Shikha Sharma, former CEO of Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, was named one of the world’s most powerful women by Forbes in 2017.

These women have made significant contributions to the financial services sector and serve as role models for future generations of female leaders. However, their representation as female financial leaders is still limited, highlighting the need for continued efforts to promote gender equity in the industry.

Q: What inspires you in your day-to-day work?

I am inspired to be a part of an industry that is evolving continuously and one that presents ongoing opportunities to learn, grow, and excel. The culture and support that I get from my workplace is an instrumental part in inspiring me in my career. At PPRO, we have an opportunity to drive our career growth through a systematic and achievable plan, build leadership skills, create influential connections and versatile networks. Additionally, we get to build a growth mindset while receiving valuable feedback from dedicated mentors and leaders.

More importantly, it is my family that gets me going in my day-to-day hustle and I am appreciative of the support and encouragement they have shown me since day one of my journey as a woman in tech.