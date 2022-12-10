The global banking and payments industry experienced a 6% rise in new job postings related to artificial intelligence in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 6% increase in the previous quarter and a 29% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for an 18% share of the global banking and payments industry’s artificial intelligence-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 14% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive artificial intelligence-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 18%, emerged as the top artificial intelligence-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 14% quarter-on-quarter. Data Scientists came in second with a share of 7% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 4% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent artificial intelligence roles include General and Operations Managers with a 6% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 30% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup , US Bank and Erste Group Bank . Together they accounted for a combined share of 30% of all artificial intelligence-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

JPMorgan Chase posted 2,240 artificial intelligence-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Citigroup 1,491 jobs, US Bank 1,443 jobs, and Erste Group Bank 994 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 52% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of artificial intelligence-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 52% followed by India (12%) and the UK (7%). The share represented by the US was 1% higher than the 51% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.