The global banking & payments industry experienced a 45% drop in company filings mentions of online payments in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by PayPal with 48% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 141 banking & payments company filings.

Notably, online payments was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of financial wellness and social media, according to GlobalData.

Of the top leading companies in the banking & payments industry, PayPal had the greatest increase in references for online payments in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 286 online payments-related sentences in the company's filings - 14% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q1 2022. Synchrony Financial’s mentions of online payments rose by 100% to 19 and China Merchants Bank’s by 100% to 8 and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s by 100% to 6 and Coinbase Global’s by 100% to 5.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for online payments in Q1 2023 was 87.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Instant Payments Market Analysis, Key Trends, Strategies, and Future Implications, 2022