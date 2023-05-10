The global banking & payments industry experienced a 131% rise in company filings mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by HSBC with 43% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,114 banking & payments company filings. Environmental Sustainability is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Banking & Payments industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) in Payments – Thematic Intelligence report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, environmental sustainability was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cloud and artificial intelligence, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, HSBC had the greatest increase in references for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 1123 environmental sustainability-related sentences in the company's filings, an increase of 5200% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Danske Bank’s mentions of environmental sustainability rose by 2200% to 752 and Barclays’s by 37300% to 749 and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s by 6700% to 749 and KBC Group’s by 10700% to 650.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 was 96.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) in Payments - Thematic Intelligence