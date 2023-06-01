In the British financial services industry, there were 73 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $732.6m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $235m minority acquisition of benq bm holding cayman by qisda was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in The UK decreased by 76% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3bn and fell by 82% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 18% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 3% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in The UK in Q1 2023 were Evercore; IMAS Corporate Finance; finnCap Group with 2, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in The UK Q1 2023 were CMS Legal Services EEIG; Macfarlanes; Addleshaw Goddard with 4, 3, 2 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Banking and Payments Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes