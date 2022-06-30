Top tweets: EOS the world’s most hyped blockchain and more

Credit: whiteMocca/Shutterstock.com.

Retail Banker International lists five of the top tweets on fintech in May 2022 based on data from GlobalData’ Banking and Payments Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 620 fintech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Influencer platform during May 2022.

The most popular tweets on fintech in May 2022: Top five

1. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on EOS being the world’s most hyped blockchain

Spiros Margaris, board member at the venture capital and private equity firm Margaris Ventures, shared an article EOS being the world’s most hyped blockchain and fans wanting it back. Block.one, a technology company, created the EOS blockchain and raised more than $4bn in the biggest initial coin offering (ICO) of all time before the launch of EOS in June 2018. Once known to be the most efficient than any other cryptocurrency network, EOS finally began losing its significance in the next four years, the article detailed. Its user base started shrinking, with the blockchain supporting just a few well-known apps, while developers were leaving it. The value of its token, also referred to as EOS, declined from $10 in June 2018 to $4.40 in late 2021.

Members of the blockchain community still believe in EOS and want it back, the article highlighted. For example, La Rose, a member of the community, claims that Block.one drove EOS to failure. However, he planned to save it by launching the EOS Network Foundation (ENF), an organisation that aimed to revive the blockchain, and hold Block.one responsible for its decline. He hoped to get back some money and for Block.one to leave. However, Block.one did not comply with the request and launched the Bullish cryptocurrency instead with the proceeds of the EOS ICO, the article noted.

La Rose further claimed that the CEO of Block.one, Brendan Blumer, promised to invest $1bn from the ICO revenue to promote the blockchain technology in December 2017. However, the company used the funds for other ventures and left EOS aside.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Likes: 137

Retweets: 36

2. Adam Samson’s tweet on Tether holding reserves at Bahamas bank

Adam Samson, a markets news editor at the Financial Times, a business news organisation, shared an article on the blockchain-enabled platform Tether holding some of its reserves in a small Bahamas bank, the Capital Union. The stablecoin issuer declined to reveal where it held its assets worth $73bn that supports the crypto market, the article detailed. However, It came under intense scrutiny when its USDT token traded as low as 95 cents, much lower than the $1 peg it always seeks to maintain. As a result, investors redeemed over $10bn from the company, which proved that it had sufficient liquidity in hand.

Tether’s USDT token was introduced in 2014, and is a popularly used for trading Bitcoin and other digital assets, the article noted. USDT is also the largest stablecoin in circulation as per market value. Tether is registered in British Virgin Islands, and promises to redeem on demand USDT on a one-to-one basis with dollars through reserves, such as bank deposits, commercial paper, US government bonds, digital assets, and precious metals, the article highlighted. The company had earlier revealed that it had a banking relationship with another Bahamas bank, the Deltec Bank & Trust, since 2018.

Username: Adam Samson

Twitter handle: @adamsamson

Likes: 115

Retweets: 35

3. Dr. Robin Kiera’s tweet on Instagram to support NFTs

Dr. Robin Kiera, founder and CEO of digital marketing agency Digitalscouting, shared an article on technology company Meta’s social media platform Instagram planning non-fungible token (NFT) integrations for cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Flow. A small group of NFT enthusiasts in the US will pilot the feature, the article detailed. Instagram plans to support popular crypto wallets such as MetaMask, which will allow users to authenticate their NFT ownership, display them on their profiles, and tag the creators who made them.

CoinDesk, a news site for Bitcoin and other digital currencies, confirmed that Instagram will not be charging users for posting and sharing NFTs. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (Facebook) had earlier hinted on the initiative in March without revealing details, the article noted.

Username: Dr. Robin Kiera

Twitter handle: @stratorob

Likes: 83

Retweets: 65

4. Florian Graillot’s tweet on non-bank brands exploring banking

Florian Graillot, founding partner of astoryaVC, an investment firm, shared an article on why non-bank brands, and other companies with strong brands, large consumer base or small business franchises should explore offering financial services. Several non-bank brands have already embraced the opportunity and are banking a part of their core strategies, the article detailed. Banking allows firms to accelerate new customer acquisition and enhance their brand, open new sources of revenues, increase engagement, and provide new insights into customer behaviour and preferences, the article detailed.

There are three potential plays of banking for non-banks and their customers, all differing in levels of complexity, long-term value creation, and customer engagement, the article noted. They include banking as a type of marketing, banking as an adjacent enhancement to the core business, and banking embedded into the core business.

Username: Florian Graillot

Twitter handle: @FGraillot

Likes: 39

Retweets: 27

5. Enrico Molinari’s tweet on optimising financial databases

Enrico Molinari, an innovation manager and omnichannel marketing leader, shared an article on how fintech firms can futureproof their financial databases, given the vast amounts of data being leveraged year after year. Recent surveys have further revealed that database administrators (DBAs), developers, and architects, are constantly working to keep sensitive financial information from being breached, reducing the frequency and duration of downtime, and preventing delays in application development.

Some of the first steps to optimising database environments is to understand the unique challenges fintech companies face, that is, regulatory compliance, data security, and performance, the article detailed. Then companies need to evaluate other goals, such as the ownership of data, benefitting from open source, and whether the existing in-house staff can support the databases.

Username: Enrico Molinari

Twitter handle: @enricomolinari

Likes: 24 Retweets: 33