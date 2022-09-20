Fintech: Top trending companies on Twitter in Q2 2022

Credit: Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock.com.

Retail Banker International has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to fintech, using research from GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 602 fintech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending in fintech discussions: The top five

1. Mastercard Inc – 252 mentions

Mastercard filing 15 trademarks for the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the company’s new biometric payments making shopping easier, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Xavier Gomez, an investment banking and wealth management specialist, shared an article on the financial services company Mastercard preparing for the virtual economy by filing 15 trademarks for the metaverse and NFTs. According to a tweet, the global payment facilitator has submitted trademark applications to register Mastercard, its circles logo, and the Priceless slogan, the article detailed. Several virtual, crypto, and financial products and services are expected to be covered under the patents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on 4 April 2022.

Mastercard Inc (Mastercard) is a payment and technology company headquartered in Purchase, New York, the US. The company deals with the clearing, authorisation, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers many payment solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, and commercial cards, as well as digital payments, real-time account-based payments, and payment system security, along with transaction services, such as domestic and cross-border transactions.

2. PayPal Holdings Inc – 197 mentions

PayPal allowing transfers outside its cryptocurrency walled garden, the company expanding its pay-later options with PayPal Pay Monthly service, and the company being a top digital wallet in EU-5 countries, were popularly discussed in the second quarter.

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist and board member at the venture capital firm Margaris Ventures, tweeted on the financial technology company PayPal’s move to allow crypto off its platform being a first step in moving from a fiat-oriented world to a digital currency one, according to CEO Dan Schulman. According to him, the company will convert customers’ crypto into fiat so that it can be used in any of its 35 million merchant accounts, the article detailed. PayPal’s crypto lead Jose Fernandez da Ponte further stated that allowing customers to transfer crypto in and out of their PayPal wallets also helped leverage large and different networks, thereby building more value by combining the fiat and crypto universes.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform and digital payments company headquartered in San Jose, California, the US. The company offers technology and payment options that facilitate mobile, in-app, and online payments easier for businesses and consumers. It also provides other value-added services like working capital and short-term business financing, invoicing, and gateway services.

3. Binance Holdings Ltd – 171 mentions

Binance stopping Bitcoin withdrawals amid digital asset market pressures, the company taking lead in a $600m hacker bailout, and also promoting terra as a secure investment before a $40m collapse, were some of the popularly discussed topics in Q2.

Theodora Lau, founder of the Unconventional Ventures, a financial services firm, shared an article on the cryptocurrency platform Binance halting Bitcoin withdrawals for hours after crypto lender Celsius also disallowed customers from pulling funds from its platform due to extreme market conditions and a slump in digital assets. Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, dropped nearly 20% to below $24,000, its lowest since December 2020, while the value of the broader crypto market fell from its peak of $3.2tn in November to $1tn in June 2022, the article noted.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that merges finance with digital technology. The platforms offers a range of crypto products and services, including decentralisation and infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, investment and incubation, social good, trading and finance, and more.

Binance halted withdrawals of #bitcoin for several hours after #crypto lender #Celsius also blocked customers from pulling funds from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions”, while digital assets slumped in price.



4. Solana – 161 mentions

Solana witnessing several outages in the recent past, and the company joining fintech platform YouHodler, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Dr. Robin Kiera, CEO of consulting firm Digitalscouting, shared an article on the Solana blockchain outage for more than four hours. The network, also called the Ethereum Killer, has been experiencing several outages in the recent past, the last one being on 1 May 2022 that lasted for about seven hours before being restored. The previous disruption was triggered by a rush in transactions, the article detailed. After Solana’s last outage, one of the company’s improvements was expected to resolve the network’s congestion difficulties. According to reports, SOL token, native to the Solana blockchain was down 12.52% and was trading at $39, the article further highlighted.

Solana is a crypto start-up headquarter in San Francisco, California, the US. The company develops and builds crypto apps for decentralised apps and marketplaces. It is the world’s fastest blockchain and the fastest growing crypto ecosystem, with several projects spanning decentralised finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3. The company ensures composability between projects by keeping a single global state as the network scaled.

5. Goldman Sachs International – 137 mentions

Goldman Sachs stating that environment, social, and governance (ESG) is likely to become core part of its strategy, and the investment banker looking to integrate services with Bitcoin and crypto exchange FTX, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Koen Vanderhoydonk, CEO of the financial services company The Connector, shared an article on financial firms raising about $25.5bn of sustainable-linked debt this year globally. The article further noted that the New York-based lender has planned to issue more ESG bonds as part of its effort to arrange $750bn in sustainable financing, advisory, and investing on a regular basis by 2030. The company has sold bonds that are focused on funding environmentally and socially friendly projects for the first time.

Carey Halio, CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, stated that the bank is looking to issue once every 12 to 18 months in relation to benchmark issuance and that the company has the flexibility to do other liabilities. Therefore, ESG will be a core part of the company’s strategy in the future, the article detailed.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) is a bank and financial holding company headquartered in New York, the US. The company offers a range of investment banking, securities, commercial banking, and investment management services. The company conducts market-making in fixed income, currency, equity, and commodity products. It also invests in equity and debt securities and provides loans and mortgages to individuals and corporates, while offering banking solutions and wealth advisory to retail customers, wealthy families, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).