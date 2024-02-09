Bluebell Has Criticised The Esg Targets Set By Former Chief Executive Bernard Looney (pictured), Who Resigned In September After Failing To Reveal Relationships With Bp Colleagues. Credit: Bloomberg/getty.

BP must abandon its “irrational strategy” to cut oil and gas production, activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has said, in a move touted to heighten scrutiny on the fossil fuel giant’s ESG strategies.

London-based Bluebell, which has previously targeted Glencore and BlackRock with shareholder activism campaigns, called on BP to ditch its pledge to reduce oil and gas production by 25% by 2030 compared with 2019 levels, the Financial Times reported at the end of January.

This pledge, which Bluebell said was “utterly unrealistic”, is the only hard target from an oil major to cut output, set by former chief executive Bernard Looney in 2020.

While welcomed by environmental groups, investors including Bluebell have questioned the speed at which BP is moving away from hydrocarbons compared to the rest of the energy sector.

BP’s share price has fallen behind ExxonMobil, Shell and other main competitors, and there has been further depression at BP moving away from its ESG pledges.

Will the energy transition be taken out of Big Oil’s hands?

The oil and gas sector will soon reach a crossroads where eco-friendly policies are a strategic must, according to Martina Raveni, a thematic analyst at GlobalData.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Striking a balance between fossil fuels and renewables or decarbonisation activities might become strategic for oil and gas companies in the future to maintain their license to operate in some countries. Sticking to what they know is not enough.”

Many environmental campaigners and industry experts have called for oil and gas companies to decarbonise directly, while others say it would be more effective for the likes of BP to focus on fossil fuels but become smaller over time.

Think tank Carbon Tracker takes this stance. In its Navigating Peak Demand report, Carbon Tracker suggested that “planning for declining upstream production may be the best way for many oil and gas companies to deliver maximum value to shareholders”.

Such advice is based on evidence that the global energy transition is undeniably underway. Investment into clean energy outstripped investment into oil and gas for the first time in 2022 – and did so by an even greater margin in 2023.

Bluebell’s David vs. Goliath playbook

Bluebell’s strategy with BP falls into the second camp.

Launched in November 2019, the group manages just $150m in assets, primarily funded by co-founders Giuseppe Bivona and Marco Taricco. Both have held senior positions in US investment banks including Goldman Sachs.

Bluebell has a proven track record of impactful shareholder activism, challenging the policies and C-suite executives at several of the world’s largest companies.

In 2021, the investor pressured Glencore to separate its dealings in thermal coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.

Bluebell’s letter to management, updated in June 2023 and January 2024, described the miner and commodity trader as a “non-investible company for investors who place sustainability at the heart of the investment process.”

That same year, Bluebell managed to remove Emmanuel Faber as CEO of multinational food corporation Danone, even though the activist investor owned less than $20m of Danone, which had a market cap of $45bn.

Bluebell has also attempted to oust BlackRock CEO Larry Fink over allegedly politicised sustainable investment strategies, and called on pharmaceutical giants GSK to appoint directors with more scientific experience than chief executive Emma Walmsley.

Why is activist investing on the rise?

Shareholder activism campaigns have become increasingly common – and effective – in Europe, having begun as a predominantly North American phenomenon.

It involves activist investors aiming to influence the policies of publicly traded companies by acquiring a stake.

In the energy industry, there are various cases of activist investors leveraging minority stakes to force board members to resign – and hold companies accountable to ESG pledges.

With minimal shareholdings, activist investors need the support of larger investors to succeed in their campaigns.

In 2021, hedge fund Engine No. 1 carried out arguably the most notable activist investment campaign against ExxonMobil, the world’s largest listed oil company.

Despite holding just 0.02% of Exxon’s shares, Engine No.1 managed to replace a quarter of the oil giant’s board with directors recommended for their expertise in renewable energy, technology and regulation.

Exxon has recently faced criticism for filing a lawsuit to block a vote on climate pledges brought forward by Follow This, a Dutch activist investor group.

Shell, meanwhile, is also facing an internal revolt from investors that own around 5% of its shares, after a Follow This resolution caused major disruption at the company’s AGM.