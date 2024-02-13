Barclays snaps up most of Tesco Bank. Will it be the first of a wave of banking M&A deals? image credit: shutterstock

Among many interesting observations, Andrew Bailey discussed the current depressed valuation of UK banks when he spoke at Loughborough Business School on 12 February.

UKs banks are trading below their book value. Indeed, in many cases, well below book value. In simple terms, that suggests that investors believe they will lose money on their activities. UK lenders are trading at much lower stock market valuations than their peers in the US and Canada and elsewhere.

Bailey said: One remaining puzzle is the market valuation of the large UK banks, which by the way is not uniform unsurprisingly. With interest margins restored to more normal levels, and loan impairments subdued by historical standards, this puzzle deserves further study.”

While Bailey and his 60-assistant speech-writers could not answer why UK banks trade so far below book value, he was certain that two oft-repeat explanations for current values were wide of the mark. Higher regulatory capital requirements are not to blame, said Bailey. He added that the other regular excuse, that other countries banks trade at a premium as requirements differ across national jurisdictions and this influences valuations, is also not the reason.

And to be fair, he is right to reference that capital requirements for banks are shaped by international agreement, i.e the Basel process. There will be differences in implementation at the edges, but the outcomes are broadly aligned.

0.7: the average price-to-book value of major UK banks

The fact remains that the average price-to-tangible book ratio for major UK banks, that is how the market values them relative to their book or accounting values adjusted for intangibles such as goodwill, is just 0.7.

He said that the cost of risk, the return equity investors demand, does not seem to have fallen in line with what appears to be greater stability and lower risk per unit of equity since the crisis. The cost of equity remains at pre-crisis levels even though it was clearly mispriced before the crisis. He suggested that this may be because investors don’t accept the story of greater stability. Perhaps it does take time to build up the story of greater stability and for it to be put to the test. But the UK banks have come through some pretty extraordinary times pretty well since the crisis.

UK banking consolidation is overdue

For what it is worth, I’ll chuck in another possible explanation and one he did not reference at all. There are too many UK banks. There is a need for consolidation in the market. Too many new licences have been granted to neobanks that will never come close to breaking even, let alone turn a profit.

At least the UK supermarkets are now seeing sense, such as Tesco selling the bulk of its banking operation to Barclays.

We have already witnessed some signs of overdue consolidation in the past year. Current levels of interest rates will continue to place pressure on funding costs.

It would be no bad thing if the Barclays/Tesco deal is just the first of a series of M&A banking deals across the sector.