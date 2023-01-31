With the latest infusion, the firm’s total capital raised since launch stands at almost £600m. Credit: Colin Watts on Unsplash

LiveMore Capital, a mortgage provider serving the 50-90+ age group, has obtained up to £250m in credit facility from US banking major Citi.

With the latest infusion, the British specialist mortgage lender’s total capital raised since launch stands at almost £600m.

The capital will enable the firm to expand loan originations and its portfolio.

It will also facilitate the firm’s expanded product offering, which includes term mortgages, retirement interest-only mortgages, along with its equity release proposition that is expected to be rolled out soon.

Set up in 2020, LiveMore is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Commenting on the funding, LiveMore CEO Leon Diamond said: “As a result, we can help mobilise the industry around our mission to help 50 to 90+ year-old customers have genuine control of their financial lives.”

“LiveMore is on track to deliver over £1bn of mortgage lending to the 50 to 90+ age demographic in the coming years. We have listened to the regulators and our customers, and with the support of this credit facility, we can continue to provide options for later life borrowers underserved by high street lenders.”

As per a research paper presented by AKG Financial Analytics in association with Key Group, the UK later life lending market in the UK was valued at up to £153.9bn at 2021-end.

Recently, Lendinvest, another UK mortgage lender, raked in £120m from Lloyds Bank. The infusion will facilitate the broader roll-out of LendInvest’s homeowner mortgage offering.