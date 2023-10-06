Integrity gains access to solutions from across the BNY Mellon enterprise, enabling it to provide financial professionals with the latest technology and investment tools to aid clients.
Furthermore, the Wove platform will give Integrity advisers access to in-depth third-party models, as well as mutual fund and exchange traded-fund models created by BNY Mellon’s investment management business. The models, designed to optimise wealth accumulation, retirement income portfolios and capital preservations, will be stored on the Wove platform.
Wove was launched in June by Pershing X and integrates adviser tools when working with clients into a single, data-driven platform.
In addition, Pershing will provide a full set of broker-dealer clearing and custody solutions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Integrity as a new Wove client and support their growth strategy with our scalable solution,” said Ainslie Simmonds, president, Pershing X. “This speaks to the value Wove offers to the marketplace. Our platform will aid Integrity’s insurance agents by equipping them with a toolkit designed to help them expand their wealth management capabilities.”
“This is a great example of how BNY Mellon is bringing the scale of its enterprise together to deliver a combined offering to clients,” said Hanneke Smits, global head of investment management, BNY Mellon. “Wove is the only wealth management platform powered by BNY Mellon Investment Management, giving clients like Integrity access to institutional-quality investment solutions from our specialist investment firms.”
“We are excited to collaborate with BNY Mellon to provide our agents and advisors a unique set of solutions, including access to the Wove platform and personalized portfolio offerings,” said Bryan W. Adams, co-founder and CEO, Integrity. “This transformative collaboration between Integrity and BNY Mellon is designed to provide a more holistic life, health and wealth experience for our clients, so they can help more Americans plan for the good days ahead.”
Integrity is a distributor of life and health insurance, as well as provider of solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. It has a netowrk of over 550,000 insurance agents, investment advisers, and other wealth management professionals.