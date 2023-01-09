US-based company Wells Fargo’s IT hiring declined 25.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 37.87% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.95% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 3.67% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Wells Fargo IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wells Fargo, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 42.75% in December 2022, and a 59.63% rise over November 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 33.66% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 57.98%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.07% in December 2022, a 33.87% drop from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wells Fargo

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 55.04% share, which marked a 31.91% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 43%, registering a 30.83% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.97% share and a 14.29% rise over November 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 54.3% share in December 2022, a 31.58% decline over November 2022. US featured next with a 43% share, down 30.56% over the previous month. Iceland recorded a 1.72% share, an increase of 250% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Wells Fargo IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 36.36%, down by 50.67% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 34.64% share, a growth of 93.15% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Junior Level job ads with 28.26% share, down 46.76% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.74%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.