US-based company US Bank’s IT hiring declined 15.8% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 15.45% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.93% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops US Bank IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by US Bank, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.71% in December 2022, and a 24.53% drop over November 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 18.94% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 47.45%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 13.07% in December 2022, a 3460% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at US Bank

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 99.34% share, which marked a 32.89% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 0.66%, registering a flat month-on-month growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 97.72% share in December 2022, a 32.74% decline over November 2022. Mexico featured next with a 1.54% share, down 40% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 0.44% share, an increase of 50% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead US Bank IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 65.27%, down by 25.42% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 26.14% share, a decline of 56.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.59% share, up 875% over November 2022.