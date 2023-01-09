The US’s banking and payments industry registered a 10.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.55% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.24% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.98% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.66% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.06% in December 2022, registering a 5.78% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.12% share, a decrease of 5.97% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.66%, registering a 17.88% decline from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.93%, up 19.95% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 21.02% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

US Bank posted 1,331 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 32.74% over the previous month, followed by Carlyle Group with 807 jobs and a 363.79% growth. EQT with 518 IT jobs and Citigroup with 489 jobs, recorded a 26% decline and a 26.36% growth, respectively, while JPMorgan Chase recorded a decline of 64.07% with 489 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.99%, down by 6.86% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.22% share, registered an increase of 3.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.62% share, up 24.54% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.17%, recording a month-on-month decline of 46.77%.