The UK’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.02% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.84% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.04% in December 2022, registering a 3.66% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.44% share, an increase of 1.35% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.17%, registering a 12.61% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.59%, up 6.29% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 5.7% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Barclays posted 338 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 13.99% over the previous month, followed by Mastercard with 61 jobs and a 408.33% growth. Willis Towers Watson with 55 IT jobs and FMR with 48 jobs, recorded a 61.76% growth and an 1100% growth, respectively, while Royal Bank of Canada recorded a decline of 45.45% with 36 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.49%, down by 7.57% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.43% share, registered an increase of 11.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.4% share, up 23.66% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 39.47%.