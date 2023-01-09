South & Central America witnessed a 0.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 6.69% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.44% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 1.23% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 42.15% in December 2022, a 39.77% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 36.33% in December 2022, marking a 56.06% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 11.46% in December 2022, a 47.73% rise from November 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 7.05% in December 2022, a 2.44% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 96.97% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 153 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 750% over the previous month, followed by Banco Santander with 145 jobs and a 20.83% growth. Banco de Credito e Inversiones with 49 IT jobs and WEX with 23 jobs, recorded a 12.5% drop and a 666.67% rise, respectively, while Charles Taylor recorded a 1900% increase with 20 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s banking and payments industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 37.57% share in December 2022, a 19.66% increase over November 2022. Anguilla featured next with a 26.98% share, up 750% over the previous month. Chile recorded a 9.88% share, a drop of 25.33% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.08%, up by 40.91% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.05% share, registered a growth of 42.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.23% share, up 26.09% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.65%, recording a month-on-month growth of 114.29%.