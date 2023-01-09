South Africa’s banking and payments industry registered a 3.3% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.94% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.75% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.69% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 33.23% in December 2022, registering a 10.42% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 29.78% share, an increase of 39.71% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.24%, registering a 10% rise from November 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 15.36%, down 5.77% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 29.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Sanlam posted 92 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 104.44% over the previous month, followed by FirstRand with 81 jobs and a 44.64% growth. Absa Group with 38 IT jobs and Standard Bank Group with 33 jobs, recorded a 15.15% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Discovery recorded a decline of 67.12% with 24 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.76%, up by 10.06% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.88% share, registered an increase of 12.31% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.05% share, up 60% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.31%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.