Singapore’s banking and payments industry registered a 1.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.82% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.95% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.62% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.64% in December 2022, registering a 12.36% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 21.65% share, an increase of 102.08% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.07%, registering a 10.77% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.71%, up 60% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 85.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Oversea-Chinese Banking posted 100 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 354.55% over the previous month, followed by Temasek Holdings (Private) with 92 jobs and a 17.95% growth. Credit Agricole with 35 IT jobs and Prudential with 31 jobs, recorded a 483.33% growth and a 342.86% growth, respectively, while DBS Group Holdings recorded a decline of 35% with 26 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.1%, up by 40.67% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.16% share, registered an increase of 24.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.27% share, up 100% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 6.47%, recording a month-on-month decline of 6.45%.