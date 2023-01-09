Poland’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.1% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.86% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.16% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 2.03% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.84% in December 2022, registering an 85% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 16.98% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.75%, registering a 10.87% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.58%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 88.89% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

PZU posted 57 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 470% over the previous month, followed by Brown Brothers Harriman Private Wealth Management with 54 jobs and a 671.43% growth. S&P Global with 31 IT jobs and UBS Group with 24 jobs, recorded a 520% growth and a 31.43% decrease, respectively, while ING Group recorded a decline of 50% with 21 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.05%, up by 58.82% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.97% share, registered a decline of 33.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.7% share, up 20% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.