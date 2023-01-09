North America witnessed a 10.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 4.83% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 12.13% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.91% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 49.84% in December 2022, a 6.02% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.61% in December 2022, marking a 4.17% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 15.15% in December 2022, a 14.45% drop from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 10.38% in December 2022, a 19.77% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 21.68% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s banking and payments industry during December 2022 over previous month.

US Bank posted 1,353 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a decline of 32.89% over the previous month, followed by Carlyle Group with 807 jobs and a 350.84% growth. Citigroup with 523 IT jobs and EQT with 518 jobs, recorded a 15.2% rise and a 26% drop, respectively, while JPMorgan Chase recorded a 64.08% decline with 490 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s banking and payments industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 89.41% share in December 2022, a 2.38% decrease over November 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.89% share, up 5.9% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.69% share, a drop of 10.67% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.76%, down by 5.37% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.45% share, registered a growth of 2.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.76% share, up 25.46% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.03%, recording a month-on-month decline of 45.62%.